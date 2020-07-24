Detroit families encouraged to submit photos of loved ones for citywide COVID-19 memorial

DETROIT – The city of Detroit was hit hardest by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan when it reached the state in March -- and now officials are planning to honor the residents who lost their lives to the virus.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has declared August 31, 2020 as Detroit Memorial Day to acknowledge residents who have died from COVID-19.

The day will be recognized with a citywide memorial featuring large photo boards of passed Detroit residents along a route on Belle Isle. Families and friends are encouraged to drive the route and say goodbye to their loved ones on August 31.

The city of Detroit is requesting families to send photographs of their loved ones who have died from COVID-19 so that they can be displayed along the route on August 31.

Families interested in submitting photos of their loved ones for the Detroit memorial event can do so before July 31 through one of the following options:

Online here,

by emailing detroitmemorial2020@gmail.com

or by mailing: Detroit Memorial 2020, P.O. Box 21761, Detroit, MI 48221, Cc: Rochelle Riley.

Officials say the large photo boards will be given to the families once the event is over.

As of July 23, Michigan is reporting 75,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases and a total of 6,148 deaths. Wayne County still has the highest numbers of cases and deaths in the state, reporting 24,261 and 2,666, respectively.

Most of the state has been experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, similarly to most states across the U.S.

The number of COVID-19 hospital inpatients in Michigan has been steadily increasing since the beginning of July.

On July 21, Michigan reported 500 inpatients at hospitals, the highest number since June 4 (50). That number receded to 493 inpatients on July 22.

