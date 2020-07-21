COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on July 21

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of July 20, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 3,831,591 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

New York - 407,326 cases California - 397,870 cases Florida - 360,394 cases Texas - 343,783 cases New Jersey - 176,963 cases Illinois - 163,922 cases Georgia - 145,582 cases Arizona - 145,183 cases Massachusetts - 113,789 cases Pennsylvania - 101,738 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting: Florida is reporting the country’s highest weekly increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, recording nearly 78,000 cases in the last seven days. Texas saw the second-highest increase, reporting an additional 74,000 cases. California is reporting an increase of 64,000 COVID-19 cases. Georgia jumped from #8 to #7 in the country, reporting an increase of 25,000 additional COVID-19 cases. Arizona is also reporting a significant increase of 21,000 COVID-19 cases since last week.

New Jersey and Massachusetts are both reporting an increase of less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in the last week.

States with 20,000 or more COVID-19 cases averaged an increase of about 12,800 cases since last week -- which is profoundly skewed by significantly large case spikes in some states (mentioned above). Some of the states with fewer cases than those listed above, however, are reporting weekly increases that are higher than weeks prior -- a number of them reporting increases of around 3,500-7,000 cases.

More states that saw significant COVID-19 case increases in the last week include: Louisiana, reporting 15,000 cases; Tennessee, reporting more than 14,000 cases; North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama, all reporting around 13,500 additional cases; and Ohio, reporting more than 9,000 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 140,914 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 32,506 deaths New Jersey - 15,715 deaths Massachusetts - 8,433 deaths California - 7,770 deaths Illinois - 7,494 deaths Pennsylvania - 7,018 deaths Michigan - 6,373 deaths Florida - 5,072 deaths Connecticut - 4,406 deaths Texas - 4,106 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: California jumped from #5 to #4 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 700 additional COVID-19 deaths since last week. Florida jumped from #9 to #8 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 800 deaths. Texas is now #10 in the country and was not included in the top 10 list last week -- the state is reporting an increase of 830 additional COVID-19 deaths in the last week.

Most states with the highest numbers of COVID-19 deaths -- more than 2,000 -- reported an increase of about 50-150 deaths since last week.

Some states not listed above are also reporting significant increases in COVID-19 deaths since last week: Arizona, reporting 538 deaths and South Carolina, reporting 192 deaths. Some states like Wyoming and Hawaii are reporting fewer than 25 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

