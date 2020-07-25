Detroit Public Schools Community District virus infection rate remains at less than one percent, health official says

DETROIT – On Saturday, the Detroit Health Department tested an additional 12 Detroit Public Schools Community District students for COVID-19 with zero testing positive.

With 331 students tested since Friday, and two students returning positive tests, the infection rate remains at less than one percent, according to the department.

Parents of students who have tested positive and those who were in close proximity will be notified by the Detroit Health Department to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Free testing is also being offered to school staff.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, contact the Detroit Health Department at 313-876-4000.

Residents are advised to continue washing their hands, practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering and avoiding crowds.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 76,541 as of Saturday morning, including 6,151 deaths, state officials report.

Michigan has reported 55,162 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,600 as of Thursday.