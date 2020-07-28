73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Watch live today: Michigan Gov. Whitmer gives update on state’s response to COVID-19

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to also provide update

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Michigan, News, State, Michigan Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Joneigh Khaldun, Gretchen Whitmer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19 Update, Live Stream, Streaming, Watch Live, News Conference
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a July 15, 2020, coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a July 15, 2020, coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are expected to give an update on the state’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

  • You can watch the press conference live right here on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed of coronavirus in Michigan had risen to 78,507, including 6,154 deaths, state officials reported.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: