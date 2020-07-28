Watch live today: Michigan Gov. Whitmer gives update on state’s response to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are expected to give an update on the state’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of Monday, the number of confirmed of coronavirus in Michigan had risen to 78,507, including 6,154 deaths, state officials reported.