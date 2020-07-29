Eastpointe police seek 3 men for vandalism of school
The three men were caught on camera at about the evening of July 21
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe police are searching for three men in connection to the vandalism of Pleasantview Elementary School on July 21.
The three men were caught on camera at about 7 p.m. that day. The vandalism included a broken window and damage to an electrical box.
Anyone with information is asked to call 586-445-5100 ext. 1029 or send a message to the Eastpointe Police and Fire Department Facebook page.
