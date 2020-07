NASA’s Perseverance rover will seek signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples for possible return to Earth.

The launch window for Perseverance opens Thursday, July 30 and closes Aug. 15, 2020. The launch is scheduled for 7:50 a.m. EDT at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida

It is set to land on Mars Feb. 18, 2021 at the planet’s Jezero Crater.

You can watch the launch live here.