Watch live: NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon

Splashdown takes place off the coast of Pensacola on the Gulf of Mexico

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

In this image from video made available by NASA, astronauts Doug Hurley, left, and Bob Behnken prepare for undocking from the International Space Station, aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)
DETROIT – Watch live coverage of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon as it returns to Earth from the International Space Station.

Two months ago NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley made history by launching into space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The splashdown takes place off the coast of Pensacola on the Gulf of Mexico.

Live coverage

