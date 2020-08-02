Watch live: NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon
Splashdown takes place off the coast of Pensacola on the Gulf of Mexico
DETROIT – Watch live coverage of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon as it returns to Earth from the International Space Station.
Two months ago NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley made history by launching into space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.
Live coverage
