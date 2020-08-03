Boat sales are booming as social distancing limits options for recreation

WIXOM, Mich. – The economy has shifted in some strange ways amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While many businesses aren’t even open, businesses like boat sellers can’t keep up with demand.

If you’ve driven on I-96 in Wixom over the past couple of years, you’ve probably seen Wilson Marine. It’s a lot that’s usually packed with boats. Now, the boats are all gone -- they’ve been sold.

They ring a bell every time they sell a boat. That bell has been ringing constantly for months, General Sales Manger Kevin Mosher said.

“I’ve been in this business 40 years and I’ve never ever experienced anything like this at all,” Mosher said.

They didn’t know what to expect when they reopened back in May. A couple hundred boats left the lot quickly, and those looking for boats cleared out Wilson’s four other locations too.

“If you were to order a boat right now, you probably wouldn’t see it until October or Maybe November,” Mosher said.

