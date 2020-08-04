ClickOnDetroit: No. 1 news website 6 months in a row

As COVID-19, Black Lives Matter protests, school indecision and the 2020 election continue to impact our region, country and world, audiences continue to turn to ClickOnDetroit for its comprehensive coverage in historic numbers.

According to Google Analytics, ClickOnDetroit reached 8,643,749 users in July, one of the top five best months ever. This is an increase of 92% over July 2019, and a rise of 5% over last month.

ClickOnDetroit remains in the top spot for the sixth month in a row, registering more multiplatform visitors and mobile visitors than any other Metro Detroit news outlet for the month of June, according to Comscore.

No. 1 in with 1,099,749 unique multiplatform visitors in June, ClickOnDetroit reached more people than any other local news source. ClickOnDetroit beat its closest competitor, Freep.com (Detroit Free Press), by more than 100,000 unique visitors and WXYZ.com (7 Action News) by more than 300,000 unique visitors across platforms.

The website also grew its unique visitors by 30% over June 2019, according to Comscore.

ClickOnDetroit: 1,099,749 unique visitors

Freep.com : 989,634 unique visitors

MLive.com : 869,707 unique visitors

DetroitNews.com : 787,610 unique visitors

WXYZ.com : 665,366 unique visitors

Source: Comscore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, June 2020. Based on ClickOnDetroit entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

ClickOnDetroit.com is the station website of WDIV-Local 4, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliate in Detroit.