Here are some of the best places to go fishing in Michigan

With five of the Great Lakes and 3,000 rivers there are plenty of places to cast a reel, but here are some of the best places to do that in the state:

The third largest Great Lake is home to many fish like coho salmon, chinook salmon, and steelhead in offshore waters. Grand Haven, St. Joe, and Ludington in western Michigan are top places to get in on the action.

The Pere Marquette stretches 66 miles and is from Baldwin to Ludington on Lake Michigan. The river has chinook salmon late in the summer and into the fall. There’s plenty of ways to gain access and if you need a guide they can take you to some areas that are not as populated.

Running along the western Michigan coast, The Grand has salmon, steelhead, big rainbow trout, smallmouth bass and largemouth bass.The Portland State Game area south of Lansing is a popular spot to reel em in.

Lake Erie is 50 miles of the best walleye lake in the world, and one of the top smallmouth waters in the country. Luna Pier and Monroe are Michigan departure ports, and some even take a trip south to Ohio for to keep going on the action.

In northeast Michigan, Hubbard Lake has smallmouth bass, walleye, northern pike, lake trout, whitefish, yellow perch, suckers and gar. The waters are very clear which makes easy for you to spot a school of fish to catch.

Located in northwest Michigan, Burt Lake is 26 square miles of water that is filled will walleye, smallmouth bass, pike and trout. The lake is easy to access with ports in Indianville and Burt Lake.