John Lewis documentary to have special screenings in Detroit

DETROIT – Many people may not be aware of the close ties, the late Congressman John Lewis had to Detroit, but there’s a chance to learn more about that with a special screening of a documentary about the life of the Civil Rights Icon.

Thursday, many will gather at the Detroit Association of Black Organizations to honor John Lewis, through a documentary called ‘Good Trouble’. It will highlight some of his greatest accomplishments.

“We’ll have a 25 foot screen outside in the parking lot and you’ll be able to see the actual documentary,” said Rev. Horace Sheffield with Detroit Association of Black Organizations.

Reverend Horace Sheffield with the Detroit Association of Black Organizations said they’re showcasing the life of John Lewis in style. Thursday, they will debut the documentary ‘Good Trouble’ at the center’s parking lot, with actress Erika Alexander to present the film, “Erika Alexander is a very good friend of mine. She did this project about John Lewis, who I happened to know, my father worked with Dr. King from 1956 on.”

Sheffield said he knew John Lewis personally and Lewis had close ties to the city of Detroit, “The fact that Bernard Lafayette who will be here by video tomorrow who trained John Lewis in nonviolence, “Detroit people, don’t know without Detroit, there wouldn’t be much of a Civil Rights Movement because the Black Trade Unionist from this town, who had access to all the major unions, supplied the money to bail people out of jail, finance the SCLC. We were well organized and we added that well organization to the movement.”

Now the Motor City will be able to know all about the legend himself, Mr. John Lewis, “There are five showings, we raised a nice piece of money, we’re expecting about 100 people for each of those, you come and see the movie. 5 o’clock Erika Alexander and Bernard Lafayette will actually be on the big screen live,” said Sheffield.

Some of the proceeds will benefit the project to rebuild ‘Build Wall Street’. The area was a prominent African American neighborhood, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That was destroyed in early 1920s.

Additional screenings at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. 100 guest limit per screening for COVID-19 precautions.

DABO Sheffield Center parking lot

12048 Grand River (corner of Grand River and Wyoming)

Detroit , MI 48204

