Remembering John Lewis: Michigan leaders pay tribute to civil rights icon

DETROIT – Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon, has died at the age of 80 on Friday after a six-month battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

The youngest and last surviving member of the “Big Six” civil rights activists, Lewis dedicated his life to fighting for equality.

In the 1960s, Lewis helped organize the famous march on Washington alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He later organized the marches from Selma to Montgomery, and is best known for leading 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

As Lewis got older, he took his fight for social justice to congress. The Atlanta Democrat won his U.S. House seat in 1986 and served for more than three decades. The congressman was well respected among local and national leaders, regardless of party affiliation.

Many call Lewis a lion of the Civil Rights Movement because of his passion to push for change and inspire others to do the same.

Rep. Lewis is survived by his son John Miles Lewis; his wife died in 2012.

Local leaders react to passing of civil rights icon

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

“Congressman John Lewis was a civil rights legend who stood firmly on the front lines of our nation’s history. Congressman Lewis dedicated his life to building a more just, equitable nation for Black Americans everywhere, and his unwavering commitment to public service has set an example for leaders across the country. His work with leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King transformed our nation. John Lewis was an icon, and I know that people everywhere will feel the impact of his passing. May we honor his legacy by continuing the work to fix the systemic racism Black Americans face every day and build a country where everyone, no matter the color of their skin, can find opportunity. My heart goes out to the congressman’s family and loved ones during this time.”

Reverend Wendell Anthony, President of Detroit Branch, NAACP

“The thing about John Lewis, when I hear the term icon, he was more of a icon. He was a living legend, a living testimony of grace, kindness and humility. First of all, if you knew John Lewis, you knew somebody who was kind, who was not stuck on himself, who was despite of all of the issues and journeys, and trials that he has been on, all of the people he met all over the world, he remained a humble person.”

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Michigan’s 12th congressional district

“John Lewis is truly one of the most courageous men I know, and yet he kept that. He would say go get in trouble, but the good trouble. He never believed in violence, he believed in love. He would always teach me not to hate.”

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist

“America lost one of its greatest warriors in the fight for civil rights at a time when his leadership was needed the most. As our congressional and collective consciousness for two generations, John Lewis paved the way for so many people to make history by laying the foundation upon which I and so many others stand. This loss hits deep in the soul of every American, but we find solace in knowing that he inspired a legion of champions for change to carry forward this mission of justice, so that the next generation can be, believe, and become their greatest selves. We must recommit to righting the wrongs that John Lewis fought today and every day. To the man who caused good trouble: rest in power.”

Stacie Clayton, Chair of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission

“The loss of civil rights icons Congressman John Lewis and C. T. Vivian on the same day is almost more than a heartbroken nation can bear. But the lesson of these men’s lives is that no matter what obstacles we face, we must never stop striving to build a better tomorrow. Both men dedicated their lives to the cause of civil rights, working side-by-side with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to secure the passage of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act – laws that gave Black Americans some measure of hope for a more equitable future, and assured them they would now have a voice in the life of the nation. For their lifetime of service to others and the cause of justice, both men were awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom - fittingly from President Barack Obama, this nation’s first Black President. The best way we can honor the sacrifice and service of these two distinguished warriors is to carry forward their fight, as John Lewis said, to redeem the soul of America,

“The Michigan Civil Rights Commission was created by the Michigan Constitution to safeguard constitutional and legal guarantees against discrimination. The Commission is charged with investigating alleged discrimination against any person because of religion, race, color or national origin, genetic information, sex, age, marital status, height, weight, arrest record, and physical and mental disability. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights serves as the operational arm of the Commission.”

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

”The world has lost two civil rights giants, long time Georgia Congressman John Lewis and fellow Freedom Rider, C.T. Vivian. Both marched with Martin Luther King, both were beaten numerous times while protesting, and both will be forever remembered as icons in the continuing movement for justice, equality, and peace. We will grieve and continue their work so that one day we all can really breathe.”

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence of Michigan’s 14th congressional district

“The loss of Congressman Lewis is devastating not only to Congress, but everyone across the nation. He touched the hearts of America as a Civil Rights icon in this country for decades. His dedication to fighting racism and injustice was inspiring. I will forever remember his stories of the Civil Rights movement, constant words of encouragement and the reminder to get into good trouble.

“As the longest serving member of the Congressional Black Caucus, I am honored to have served with him on this caucus and my life will be forever changed by his legacy,” stated Rep. Lawrence. “America lost a fearless leader, but his legacy will live on as we continue the fight for equality. May he rest in power.”