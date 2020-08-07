How keeping a journal can benefit children, teens during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Keeping a journal is an activity that can have multiple benefits, not just for adults -- it can really help children and teens too. Especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It gives them an opportunity they don’t necessarily have because not a lot of children are very comfortable talking about their feelings and their emotions with their parents or anybody,” Alexandra Eidens, the author of Big Life Journal, said.

The journal provides a space to talk about their feelings. It’s an easy thing you can build into a daily routine that experts say will help children cope with stress.

It’s often used by therapists to help their patients cope with stressful situations. Now, it’s a useful tool to help children cope with what they’re feeling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eidens started keeping a journal as a form of therapy. She saw how well it worked and and knew it could help children deal with their emotions too. You don’t need much, just 5 to 10 minutes a day, a notebook and something to write with.

Experts said for children, it’s important to keep the routine consistent.

“There are numerous benefits to journaling for children and that includes physical benefits mental benefits. You know, improved sleep increased higher immune system and also things like higher sense of feeling of gratitude higher self esteem resilience,” Eidens said.

