Man killed in shooting outside Clora Funeral Home on East Seven Mile Road

Shooting happened after argument between family member, employee, police say

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

DETROIT – A 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday outside of Clora Funeral Home on East Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

Detroit police said the shooting occurred after an argument between a family member and someone working at the funeral home.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated as more information is released.

Editor’s note: The noon newscast incorrectly stated the location of the shooting. The incident occurred at the funeral home on East Seven Mile Road, not West Warren Avenue.

