Michigan woman scammed out of $17,000 by man who claimed to be from FBI

COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. – Authorities are investigating a case of fraud in hopes of preventing others from falling victim to it.

On Thursday, Aug. 6 officers from the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Columbiaville after a fraud report was made.

Police say the 60-year-old female victim was contacted by an unknown man who claimed to be from the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The calls came from three different phone numbers with the area codes 810, 202, and 210.

A text message was sent from the 210 area code number with a picture of a FBI identification card and badge.

The caller told the victim that the FBI had already arrested her ex-husband and another former family member. Police say the victim was also told that if she did not provide $17,000 in gift cards codes, she would also be arrested.

The victim listened and purchased the gift cards from various stores in multiple different towns.

The gift cards were from T.J. Maxx, Target, and Nike. The caller photographed the codes imprinted on the gift cards and sent them to the thief.

Law enforcement will never contact people demanding money or payment in the form of gift cards. The case is still being investigated.

