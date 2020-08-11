Census teams in Michigan kick off door-to-door efforts

DETROIT – Census teams across Michigan are urging people to fill out their census forms, and they said today is the day.

“Michigan as a state is doing well. The census consumer base our state. Recently we’ve had challenges around COVID-19. We are currently tied for fourth in the nation,” said Michigan 2020 Census Director Kerry Ebersole-Singh.

“We are at 69 percent self-response rate, but we have some areas we have to work on around the state, and many of which are in the Detroit media market down there in Southeast Michigan. And we really need to roll up our sleeves and tell everyone we know ‘Don’t delay, fill it out today.‘”

Ebersole-Singh said it’s vital that the Motor City is counted this time around.

“The census is more than just the population count. This drives federal funding into our communities. And keep in mind, these are federal dollars. There are tax dollars we’ve already paid them to Washington DC and being counted in the census is one way we get them it back into our communities,” she said.

Ebersole-Singh said these trips are different because they’re required to complete COVID-19 safety course and social distance. They also must wear masks during every visit.

“There’s ongoing training and obviously practicing social distancing as they knock on doors. They’ll have masks on and complying with all the local health policies that we have in place. It’s just critical that we get a complete count first aid because there’s a lot on the table for us and a lot of benefits we want to bring to our communities,” she said.

The last day to fill out your census is Sept. 30, instead of Oct. 31.