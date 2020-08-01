Reports indicate this year’s census count could get cut short

DETROIT – There are reports that this year’s census count could get cut short. If it is cut short, that would be a major hit to the city of Detroit.

Officials were urging people to fill out the census in a timely manner -- and now time might be up sooner than expected.

“The Census Bureau was looking at changing the timeline for their population, which is called non-response follow up,” Detroit 2020 Census Campaign Executive Director Victoria Kovari said.

Kovari spoke to Local 4 about the possibility of the deadline for the census survey ending sooner than what was originally planned.

“That date of October 30 has now changed to quote, ‘As soon as possible,‘” Kovari said. “It’s kind of up in the air until the Census Bureau gives us a definitive answer about the changing timeline, but they have a sense of urgency.”

The Oct. 30 date would have been the last for door-knocking efforts for the Census Bureau itself. Kovari said the potential change will not stop her team from trying to get more Detroiters to fill out the census.

“We’ve had about 11 community groups to go door to door and low response areas and and try to get people to fill out the form right there at the door and we’ll be continuing that until August 11,” Kovari said. ”We’re going to be carrying on as we have then until we find out something definitive, we, we have lots of things that are going on right now in Detroit.”

As of now, everyone still has the chance to be counted before it’s too late.

“The website, and the phone line are also operational until October 30, and we don’t know if that’s going to change as well,” Kovari said.

The number to call to fill out the Census over the phone is: 844-320-2020. Or you can go to this website.

