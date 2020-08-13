76ºF

Detroit police want help finding 2 missing 13-year-old girls

Both last seen Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Keara and Raykeianna Reeder
Keara and Raykeianna Reeder (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding missing juveniles, Keara and Raykeianna Reeder.

They were both last seen on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at their home in the 15000 block of Manning in Detroit. Police said it is believed they both ran away after being punished.

Keara Reeder is described as a 13-year-old girl who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and lime green/black basketball shorts.

Raykeianna Reeder is described as a 13-year-old girl who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

