Michigan business gets vocal about frustration over customers not following coronavirus safety rules

BELLAIRE, Mich. – One Michigan business is speaking out against customers who are not taking safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Short’s Brewing Company based in Bellaire posted about its frustration with some customers on Facebook.

According to the business, some employees have been sworn, yelled and laughed at while trying to enforce safety measures.

Some customers have even threatened to write negative reviews, called employees names, belittled and brought them to tears.

“It’s time to STOP. Enough is enough already,” the Facebook post read.

The post garnered over 10,000 shares and more than 2,000 comments. The pandemic has forced businesses around the country to enforce safety measures including social distancing and face mask coverings.

“We are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, daughters and sons. We might not be yours, but we are somebody’s and deserve the respect you would want for your own,” the post continued.

Businesses statewide are required to enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s mask mandate.

Safety precautions have led to issues at businesses that have often ended physically and in some cases turned fatal.

In July a man was killed by police after a mask dispute at a Michigan store.

In that particular case, a Michigan sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a store.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 91,140 as of Saturday morning, including 6,300 deaths, state officials report.