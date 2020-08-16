Peters calls for urgent Senate hearing on postal service changes and delivery delays

DETROIT – On Sunday, US Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, called for an urgent hearing on Aug. 21.

The hearing is to address recent changes Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has directed that have left Americans in Michigan and across the country struggling with delayed mail deliveries.

In a letter to Chairman Ron Johnson, Peters pressed for the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which has oversight of the U.S. Postal Service, to swiftly convene a hearing and call DeJoy and Robert Duncan, Chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors, to give sworn testimony about recent directives and their effects on postal customers across the country.

“As the only Senate Committee with jurisdiction over the Postal Service, this Committee has a responsibility to examine Mr. DeJoy’s recent directives and their impacts on all Americans, who rely on the Postal Service for prescriptions, essential goods, voting, and other crucial purposes,” wrote Peters. “It is imperative that Mr. DeJoy publicly and comprehensively testify about changes and planned changes taking place at the U.S. Postal Service, since the Postal Service is a public institution that both serves and belongs to every person in our nation.”