Customs and Border Protection seize more than half ton of marijuana at Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. – Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations Officers at the Blue Water Bridge seized more than a half ton of marijuana from an Ontario plated commercial truck on Monday.

The truck was believed to be carrying office furniture to locations in Michigan. CBP officers investigated and uncovered more than 1,114 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed packages concealed in cardboard boxes.

“Even during a pandemic, traffickers continue to attempt to exploit our borders and will stop at nothing to try and introduce illicit drugs into our communities,” said Port Director Michael Fox, who oversees operations at the Port Huron Area Port of Entry. “Our officers remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting our borders from all types of criminal activity.”

Since March, CBP Field Operations has seized over 4,400 pounds of marijuana at ports of entry across the state.

