Man charged after more than 2 dozen firearms stolen from Lapeer County business

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. – Deputies responded to Bowman’s Outdoors in Lapeer County in the early mornings of Friday in response to a break in alarm.

When deputies arrived they discovered the building had been broken into and more than two dozen firearms had been stolen. The suspects had fled the scene.

Investigators reviewed security footage and determined the suspects are three Black men. The suspects fled the scene in a light colored Chevrolet Cruze. They left behind several pieces of evidence including footwear impressions, tire tread impressions, DNA and more.

The suspect vehicle was located in Saginaw. Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) worked with deputies to execute a search warrant. Seventy two firearms were recovered. Burglary tools and clothing seen in the security footage was also recovered. A firearm that was stolen from Ben’s Supermarket in Marlette was also recovered.

Darious Danyel White was arrested and a federal criminal complaint was filed. The case is still under investigation.

