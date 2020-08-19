Taylor residents hold protest outside City Hall over corruption probe

TAYLOR, Mich. – Residents in Taylor held a protest Tuesday outside of City Hall calling on council members to force the mayor to step down after allegations of corruption.

Mayor Rick Sollars and two others were indicted on multiple charges last year. According to the indictment, Sollars helped Shady Awad’s real estate development company to obtain multiple tax-foreclosed properties owned by the city. In return, the court documents allege Awad gave Sollars thousands of dollars and tens of thousands of dollars worth of renovations and appliances.

Protesters believe the City Council should have done more to prevent the mayor from engaging in the alleged illegal behavior. They want steps to be taken to get Sollars to step down.

“We’re asking the council to do their job. We’re asking them to take a vote procedurally or to produce a resolution that will call for him to step down,” said William McDonald, a protest organizer.

They plan to protest outside of every City Council meeting.

Meanwhile, Sollars has maintained his innocence.

More: Metro Detroit crime news