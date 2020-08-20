Royal Oak city commissioner Kim Gibbs dies following car crash

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Commissioner Kim Gibbs died Thursday after suffering a seizure following a car crash.

According to her official Facebook page, Gibbs was involved in a collision Aug. 1, and while the incident totaled her vehicle, she reported only being shook up by the crash. On Aug. 5, her mother went to her home after family members reported she wasn’t responding to text messages or phone calls. Gibbs was found unconscious and was rushed Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak, where never regained consciousness.

Whether the seizure Gibbs suffered was due to the accident or other health concerns is presently unknown.

