49-year-old father missing after going into Detroit River near Belle Isle to rescue 2 young girls

DETROIT – Dive teams are searching the Detroit River, near Belle Isle for a missing father.

Officials said at 9 p.m. a 10-year-old girl contacted police and reported that she had lost her father. Troopers and DNR officers responded to the scene within minutes, officials said.

When troopers arrived they were told that 30 to 45 minutes prior the girl’s father, a 49-year-old man, and several other people went into the water to save two young girls from drowning.

When the girls were safe, their parents took them home. In the time after the incident the 10-year-old girl realized she couldn’t find her father. It is believed her father may have been dragged underwater by a rip current.

Officials are still searching for the missing 49-year-old man. The girl has been united with her grandfather.

