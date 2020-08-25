2020 Detroit Ford Fireworks are TV-only event on Monday, won’t be viewable Downtown

DETROIT – The 2020 Ford Fireworks in Detroit, originally scheduled for June, will take off on Aug. 31 -- and it’ll be a special televised-only event.

The annual fireworks show was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The special broadcast on WDIV Local 4 will honor Detroit’s frontline workers and heroes on Monday, Aug. 31 from 8-10 p.m.

In response to this unprecedented time and with public safety as a top priority, the fireworks will not be held downtown or viewable from the Downtown area. Similar to other major cities, this year’s fireworks will be a pop-up display, at a location which will not be announced, according to The Parade Company.

“The Parade Company has an unwavering commitment to this important tradition and bringing great events to our community,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company. “We are proud to come together with the City of Detroit and our partners to make this event possible each year.”

‘We Are One Together’

This year’s Ford Fireworks show is themed “We Are One Together.” The Ford Fireworks is produced by The Parade Company and is in its 62nd year as Detroit’s beloved summer tradition

The event, typically held in late June to celebrate upcoming Canada Day and the Fourth of July, brings thousands of Metro Detroit residents to the Detroit Riverfront to enjoy the show. The show was scheduled for June 22 this year.

