6 COVID-19 cases linked to wedding reception in Genesee County, officials said

GENESSE COUNTY, Mich. – Six cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are linked to an Aug. 15 wedding reception at the Flushing Valley Golf & Country Club, the Genesee County Health Department confirmed Tuesday.

County officials said more than 100 people attended the indoor reception and could be at risk of contracting the virus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-110 in June that limited attendances to no more than 10 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. EO 2020-110 was rescinded by EO 2020-115.

The Genesee County Health Department is conducting an investigation and reaching out to people who attended the event. Those who were confirmed positive have been instructed to self-isolate until they are cleared in accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Anyone who attended the reception is asked to call the county health department at 810-257-1017 to report any illness, to get tested as soon as possible and self-quarantine at home through Aug. 29. Visit http://gchd.us/coronavirus/ for testing sites in the county.