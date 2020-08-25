Detroit Catholic Central High School faculty member tests positive for COVID-19

NOVI, Mich. – A faculty member at Detroit Catholic Central High School has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to an announcement sent to parents on Monday.

Officials say the Oakland County Health Department will carry out contact tracing and communication related to the infection. At this time, there is no need for students to self-quarantine unless they are told otherwise by the health department.

The faculty member who contracted the virus did not have close contact -- described as 15 minutes within 6 feet of another person -- with any students or staff members, officials said.

Still, school officials are asking students to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms through Sept. 4 -- which can develop up to 14 days after contact with the virus.

The school is asking any student who develops symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.

Catholic Central students, faculty and staff can get tested on site. There are also numerous no-cost COVID-19 testing sites throughout Michigan -- find a site near you here.

Catholic Central officials say the infected faculty member adhered to social distancing guidelines and personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements.

The faculty member reportedly received a positive test result on Monday and did not come into school that day. Officials say the school’s maintenance crew performed extra cleaning on Sunday as a precautionary measure.

Detroit Catholic Central High School resumed classes on Aug. 17 using a hybrid learning model, which consists of both in-person and virtual instruction.

A number of Michigan school districts have elected to begin the 2020-21 school year entirely online amid the pandemic.