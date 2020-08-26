Bloomfield Township police investigating after package stolen from homeowner’s porch

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police responded to a larceny complaint captured on a homeowner’s Ring doorbell video, Bloomfield Township police said.

The larceny happened in the 500 block of Pineway Circle on Aug. 18. Police said a tall man wearing a 3 teal winter mask, gray sweatshirt and dark pants stole a package from the homeowner’s porch at 4:43 a.m.

The suspect tried to open the front door, but it was locked. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police at 248-433-7755.

