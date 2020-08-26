Eastpointe police looking for 13-year-old boy who left a family member’s home with an unknown person

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy who is autistic and left a family member’s home with an unknown person in a black pickup truck, police said.

Marquise Tolbert was last seen in the area of 22000 block of Pleasant Street.

Tolbert is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, dark blue jeans and white low-cut FILA tennis shoes.

He has medium length hair in a fade style, police said. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado.

If you have any information contact 911.

