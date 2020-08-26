Feds ask Gov. Whitmer for Michigan nursing home data to see if COVID-19 response warrants investigation

The Justice Department is asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Michigan nursing home data linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as part of an effort to find out if the state’s response warrants a federal investigation.

Officials want to find out if state orders requiring nursing homes to admit COVID-19 positive patients are responsible for the deaths of residents.

The Civil Rights Division is considering an investigation into whether nursing home residents had their rights violated.

PREVIOUSLY: Michigan lawmakers pass resolutions against nursing home policy

In a letter addressed to Whitmer, Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, of the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, said, in part, “I write to request information regarding COVID-19 and nursing homes run by, or for, the state of Michigan. ... The Division is evaluating whether to open a (Civil Rights of Institutionalized Parsons Act) investigation of (nursing home) institutions that are ‘owned, operated or managed by, or provide services on behalf of (the state).‘”

The letter asks for the number of public nursing home residents, employees, staff members, guests and visitors who tested positive for COVID-19, as well as the number who died from COVID-19.

Officials are also asking for all state-issued guidance, directives, advisories and executive orders regarding admission to nursing homes.

MORE: Michigan lawmaker calls COVID-19 nursing home policy ‘most idiotic thing we could come up with’

Finally, it asks for the number of people who were admitted to public nursing homes after they had already tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter requests the information within the next 14 days.

Michigan, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania required nursing homes to admit COVID-19 positive patients and received letters from the Justice Department.

“Protecting the rights of some of society’s most vulnerable members, including elderly nursing home residents, is one of our country’s most important obligations,” Dreiband said. “We must ensure they are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.”

You can view the full letter to Whitmer below.