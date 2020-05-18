Michigan considers change to controversial nursing home policy

DETROIT – Metro Detroit nursing homes account for about half of all coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths.

The State of Michigan admits it doesn’t know how many Michiganders have died in nursing homes or long term care. Officials only report that just over 700 have died.

Local 4 contacted the Detroit, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county health departments to try and get a handle on Southeast Michigan nursing home coronavirus deaths.

Detroit alone had more than 10,000 positive cases and 1,263 nursing home COVID-19 deaths.

Macomb County had 277 nursing home COVID-19 deaths.

Oakland County had 459 nursing home COVID-19 deaths.

Wayne County had 421 nursing home COVID-19 deaths.

Those 2,420 deaths account for just under 50 percent of all Michigan coronavirus deaths.

One person not counted in those numbers is 68-year-old Tony Hinojosa of Chesaning. He had Parkinson’s Disease and lived in a Chesaning nursing home. He tested positive two weeks ago and died last Thursday.

“He was yelling and it wasn’t -- he didn’t yell and he was like, ‘I’m done. I’m not gonna keep fighting.’ And I was begging him to keep fighting. ‘I can’t. I’m done, tell your mom I love her,’" his daughter said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week extended her Executive Order that placed coronavirus patients in with COVID-19 negative patients. It expires Wednesday. She’s no considering changing that policy.

“We want to make sure that it is thoughtful, that it is informed by the best data that we have currently and so that’s why it’s a shorter extension,” Whitmer said. “But we will continue.”

Hinojosa’s widow, Brenda, believes it was that policy that brought on her husband’s death.

Sen. Pete Lucido sent a letter to the Michigan Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney’s Office demanding a criminal investigation into the policy.

