88ºF

Local News

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office investigating after traffic radar trailer vandalized

Radar is no longer functional

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Macomb County, News, Local, Crime, Local News, Local Crime, Traffic Radar, Macomb County Crime, Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Traffic Radar Trailer

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A traffic radar trailer in Macomb County was vandalized and is no longer functional, according to officials.

Officials said the trailer costs approximately $9,000 to replace. It was parked in Harrison Township on Memory Lane, near Ashland Street.

Officials said they receive traffic complaints and put locations of the complaints on a list where they then deploy the trailer. The trailer records the amount of vehicles on that road and their speed.

That information is used to help decide which areas are a priority to deploy deputies, officials said.

“With the senseless loss of this tool, traffic enforcement will become difficult in residential areas, where our children often play,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Morgan at 586-783-8192.

READ: More local crime reports

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: