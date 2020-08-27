Macomb County Sheriff’s Office investigating after traffic radar trailer vandalized

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A traffic radar trailer in Macomb County was vandalized and is no longer functional, according to officials.

Officials said the trailer costs approximately $9,000 to replace. It was parked in Harrison Township on Memory Lane, near Ashland Street.

Officials said they receive traffic complaints and put locations of the complaints on a list where they then deploy the trailer. The trailer records the amount of vehicles on that road and their speed.

That information is used to help decide which areas are a priority to deploy deputies, officials said.

“With the senseless loss of this tool, traffic enforcement will become difficult in residential areas, where our children often play,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Morgan at 586-783-8192.

