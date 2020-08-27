Peace march to be held in Detroit, same time as virtual march in Washington D.C.

DETROIT – The Rev. Marvin L. Winans with Perfecting Church in Detroit is known nationwide for his music and preaching.

And he’s taking his ministry outside of the church walls on Friday for a bigger cause.

“Tomorrow we are going to march from Woodward and Martin Luther King Boulevard to the Hart Plaza,” Winans said.

Winans said the march is scheduled at about noon and end in downtown Detroit.

“It is not a political statement, it is not even a political march. It’s a march of peace and a march of prayer,” he said.

Although this march is not a typical political protest or rally, there will be local lawmakers at the event. But Winans said the main speaker is prayer, which is needed, especially with what’s happening in the country.

“Just to hear what happened this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and other places, even the killings in Pontiac today or last night. We need to pray. We’ve been authorized by Rev. Al Sharpton. I talked with him and we’re doing this in concert with the march that he’s doing,” Winans said.

Winans said the march will happen at the same time as the virtual March in Washington D.C. with Rev. Al Sharpton and the NAACP. It will celebrate the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have A Dream” speech.

Winans said they chose the day on purpose.

“We have to understand that we are on the shoulders, and the liberties, and the freedoms that we have is because of the sacrifices that they made,” he said.

Winans said there will be social distancing enforced and mask required. He also said the march will still go on even if it rains.