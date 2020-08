WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Hurricane Laura is one of the most powerful storms ever to make landfall in the United States.

It was a Category 4 storm when it hit the Gulf Coast overnight. Now, people in Metro Detroit are gearing up to help.

LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain, wall of water

The group “Disaster Relief At Work” is from Waterford Township and is heading to the Gulf Coast.

