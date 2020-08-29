Detroit police looking for missing 73-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a woman who was last seen at her Detroit home on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Fayte Abbott’s home is in the 19700 block of Rutherford. Her friend came to the location to check on her. Abbott told her friend that she was hungry, he went to get food and when he returned Abbott’s vehicle was gone.

Abbott is 73 years old and is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray head scarf, gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a knee brace on her left leg. She may be driving a black 2005 Ford Taurus.

Police said family told them Abbot has dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

