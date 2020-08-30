Warren City Hall open by appointment only starting Monday

WARREN, Mich. – Warren City Hall will be open by appointment only beginning Monday.
- Appointments can be made Monday through Friday between 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Visitors and employees must wear masks
- Security will be at the door screening visitors who have appointments
- The Civic Center Library will also open by appointment only Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- All other branch libraries will be open regular hours
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 101,478 as of Saturday, including 6,467 deaths, state officials report.
