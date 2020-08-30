Warren City Hall open by appointment only starting Monday

WARREN, Mich. – Warren City Hall will be open by appointment only beginning Monday.

Appointments can be made Monday through Friday between 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Visitors and employees must wear masks

Security will be at the door screening visitors who have appointments

The Civic Center Library will also open by appointment only Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All other branch libraries will be open regular hours

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 101,478 as of Saturday, including 6,467 deaths, state officials report.

