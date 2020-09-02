Why it’s important to take a close look at your insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – If you’re still working from home, that means you’re driving less and that could mean big savings when it comes to your insurance.

Experts say people should take a closer look at their insurance coverage during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

If you now work remotely full time, you might have a second family car sitting idle in the garage while you pay insurance on it. Maybe you still need to drive, but are driving much less than you used to.

Insurify Insurance Expert Kacie Saxer-Taulbee said the worst thing you can do is cancel your car insurance.

