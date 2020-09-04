Expect the fall sports season in Michigan to look a lot different

DETROIT – As soon as the word from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came out about organized sports, the kids were back on the field.

“The kids were calling me excited, so excited saying, ‘We’re back’,” said Denby assistant coach Zach Carr.

While the state still recommends against playing contact sports, it’s leaving it up to the schools. Detroit Public Schools and Consolidated District (DPSCD) Superintendent Nikolai Vitti has been pushing for fall sports to resume.

At Central High School, a varsity squad was excited to be on the field.

“I think it means everything to these kids,” said Central assistant coach Damon Turner.

Games certainly will not be the same with the restrictions on crowd density. Central head coach Jimmie Macon said small attendance isn’t an issue, but what organized sports provide the children is.

“Football teaches a lot of discipline,” Macon said. “It helps them as far as leadership and guidance and it gives them the motivation and dedication to do the things they want to strive for in life.”