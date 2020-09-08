Nearly 50,000 Detroit public schools students to start school -- What will the fall semester look like?

DETROIT – In a district with tens of thousands of students, the Detroit Public Schools Community District is offering options for parents -- including online, in-person and a hybrid of both.

On Tuesday morning, parents and students are going to get a first look at what this fall semester is going to be like.

Shamiya Coles has three children who are 7, 10 and 14 years old. All three will be learning online.

“I chose that because I’m still not too sure if they have a good plan in place,” Coles said.

Nicole Turner has a child in high school and one in middle school. Her child in 11th grade will be strictly online, but her 7th grade child will be doing a hybrid schedule of both in-person and online learning. So far, she gives Detroit public schools credit for keeping parents informed.

“I get a phone call every day,” Turner said. “Sometimes it’s four calls a day, they continuously give me information about protocols and procedures.”

