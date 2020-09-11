Metro Detroit weather forecast: Storms in the forecast this weekend

DETROIT – We’ve saved the best for last with a blue sky finish to our shortened work and school week. Temperatures are headed up for the weekend, but it won’t be completely dry.

Finally, Sun!

Those pesky, thick, low-level clouds finally broke allowing us to bask in some Friday sunshine. Unfortunately, clouds ahead of our next system will be streaming in tonight. So don’t expect as much sun either weekend day. But it shouldn’t be solid overcast, either. Brighter skies lie ahead for much of next week however.

Weekend Storms

Those clouds lead into scattered thunderstorms Saturday evening and overnight. We remain in a Marginal Risk for severe weather, mainly from the evening stuff. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s, but we will have higher humidity (back to muggy levels at times), and pretty solid upper level support for the potential of strong winds. If you put off a lot of outdoor activities until the weekend, keep an eye on the radar on the Local 4Casters app. Storms may fire even before sunset. But the majority will be after dark.

Storms will weaken and become mainly rain by Sunday morning. Expect the main line of showers to exit around daybreak. There will be an afternoon wave that could scare up a few light scattered showers, but the coverage won’t be close to what’s coming through in the early morning. Humidity won’t decrease noticeably until late Sunday. High temperatures will still reach the mid 70s. Then we’re back to below average numbers for the start of next week.

Have a fantastic weekend!