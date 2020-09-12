77-year-old Huron Township woman with dementia is missing

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials are looking for a missing 77-year-old woman.

Huron Township officials did not release her name. She is missing from the 22700 block of Merriman Road. Police said she has dementia.

Police said she has black and gray shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a dark long sleeve striped shirt, light blue pants and white Croc shoes.

Police believe she might be hiding in backyards or walking in the area. The Huron Township K9 Unit will assit with the search.

If you have seen her contact the Huron Township Emergency Dispatch Operations Center at 734-753-4400 or call 911 immediately.

