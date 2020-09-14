63ºF

Local News

2 shot at youth deer hunting event in St. Clair County

Ages, conditions of the victims unknown

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were rushed to the hospital Sunday after being shot during a youth deer hunting event in in Clay Township.

Police said it happened as they were out searching for a deer off Benoit Road in St. Clair County.

According to authorities, the first person was shot in the woods on private property and another person was shot trying to unload the gun.

Police did not reveal the ages of the victims or their conditions.

The chief of police said the event is for young people to hunt, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

The investigation is ongoing.

