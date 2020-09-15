Donald Trump Jr., Kid Rock draw crowd at rally in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Many people attended the rally featuring Donald Trump Jr. and Kid Rock in Harrison Township. The venue was surrounded with people crammed at the nearby marinas and streets.

“I love him. I love his ways, he does what he says he’s gonna do,” said attendee Tom Kennedy. “He don’t talk right but nobody does. I could actually sit down with Donald Trump right now and have a beer and he wouldn’t make me feel uncomfortable.”

Trump Jr. arrived along with Kimberly Guilfoyle and addressed the crowd for about 40 minutes.

“It’s great to be back in Michigan and we are going to win Michigan," Trump Jr. said.

Kid Rock did a mini concert right after. On his Instagram, Kid Rock said he’s struggled with neck issues for years and showed a picture of himself getting a cortisone shot.

But he said he would not miss the rally with Trump Jr. because of his commitment to re-elect the president.