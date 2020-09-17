WATCH: Detroit Zoo’s ‘Sunset for the Zoo: Bringing the Mission Home’

Sunset for the Zoo: Bringing the Mission Home takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey, highlighting animal care and rescue by the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS), among other stories.

Watch the special here:

From the rescue and around-the-clock rearing of a newborn chimpanzee, to the storm-induced need to grab endangered Great Lakes piping plover eggs from the wild during a pandemic, to the extraordinary DZS penguin research and conservation work in Antarctica, there are stories that are sure to delight and intrigue during the DZS’s first-ever virtual fundraiser.

To make a donation, please visit SunsetAtTheZoo.org.