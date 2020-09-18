First 2020 human EEE case confirmed in Michigan, aerial treatments to resume Monday

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the second night of aerial treatment to combat the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has resulted in more than 226,000 total acres being completed across the state.

MDHHS confirmed Friday that one human case has been confirmed in Barry County. He is being treated at a hospital in Grand Rapids.

“Treatment is being conducted to protect the health and safety of Michiganders in the affected areas,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “EEE is a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus affecting both people and animals and we need Michiganders to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites.”

A new horse case has been confirmed in Calhoun County, bringing the total to 29 cases of EEE in horses in 12 counties. Additionally, a deer in Allegan County has been diagnosed with EEE.

Impacted counties are now Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

While the mosquito that carries EEE does not fly at temperatures below 50 Fahrenheit, health officials still urge residents to continue taking precautions as mosquitoes are present and will remain active until there is a hard freeze.