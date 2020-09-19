Metro Detroit weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s Saturday

DETROIT – The Frost Advisory issued for Metro Detroit ends at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 60s, but with much lighter wind, so it’ll be a pleasant fall afternoon even if the high is well below our average high of 73 degrees (22.5 degrees Celsius).

Then Saturday night it will be clear with lows in the middle 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius).

On Sunday it will be mostly sunny, and a tad warmer with highs in the middle 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

You can expect it to be clear Sunday night with lows in the middle 40s (7 degrees Celsius).