Michigan organizations seek military uniforms, stories of service for Veterans Week events

Hospice of Michigan partners with Older Persons' Commission, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to host events

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 1945, file photo, U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise an American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan. Strategically located only 660 miles from Tokyo, the Pacific island became the site of one of the bloodiest, most famous battles of World War II against Japan. The bombs stopped falling 75 years ago, but it is entirely possible - crucial even, some argue - to view the regions world-beating economies, its massive cultural and political reach and its bitter trade, territory and history disputes all through a single prism: Japans aggression in the Pacific during World War II. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal, File)
ROCHESTER, Mich.Hospice of Michigan (HOM) is partnering with Older Persons' Commission (OPC) and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital (APR) for a series of Veterans Week events that will be held in November.

They are seeking submissions of military uniforms and stories of service for the event. The events will include veterans' tributes, memorial pinnings, military flag and uniform displays, and a virtual celebration.

The military uniforms will be displayed at Ascension Providence Rochester on Nov. 10. All items will be returned to the person who lent them.

The organizations would prefer World War II uniforms, but all uniforms will be considered. Photos of items for consideration have to be submitted by Oct. 1 to myveterancelebration@gmail.com.

Stories of service will be highlighted during the OPC’s veterans virtual celebration on Nov. 12. There will also be a community tribute and memorial pinning event that HOM will host in the afternoon on Nov. 8 at the Veterans Tribute of Oakland Township.

