Michigan organizations seek military uniforms, stories of service for Veterans Week events

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Hospice of Michigan (HOM) is partnering with Older Persons' Commission (OPC) and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital (APR) for a series of Veterans Week events that will be held in November.

They are seeking submissions of military uniforms and stories of service for the event. The events will include veterans' tributes, memorial pinnings, military flag and uniform displays, and a virtual celebration.

The military uniforms will be displayed at Ascension Providence Rochester on Nov. 10. All items will be returned to the person who lent them.

The organizations would prefer World War II uniforms, but all uniforms will be considered. Photos of items for consideration have to be submitted by Oct. 1 to myveterancelebration@gmail.com.

Stories of service will be highlighted during the OPC’s veterans virtual celebration on Nov. 12. There will also be a community tribute and memorial pinning event that HOM will host in the afternoon on Nov. 8 at the Veterans Tribute of Oakland Township.