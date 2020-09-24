Coalition launches ‘Southwest Detroit Whippet Wipe Out Campaign’ to address abuse of nitrous oxide

DETROIT – A campaign has been launched to address the use of nitrous oxide (whippets) in Detroit.

The use of whippets has resulted in significant littering and negative health implications for those who use them.

In the past four weeks, the Southwest Detroit Whippet Wipe Out Campaign volunteers have collected around 25,000 empty whippet cartridges from parks and streets in the 48209 and 48210 zip codes.

“As a community, we have a growing concern about the volume of whippets being abused by residents who are breathing in nitrous oxide from a whipped cream dispenser to get high,” said The Ideal Group Chairman and CEO Frank Venegas Jr. “This behavior can be incredibly dangerous -- and even fatal in some instances -- and creates a public safety issue when thousands of empty cartridges are littered in our streets and parking lots. The small cartridges get in our tires and cause flats and blow-outs and is a danger to pedestrians, cyclists and those traveling on scooters. We formed this coalition to engage and educate our community about the public health and safety issues that are created by using whippets.”

The campaign is focused on providing community awareness and access to nitrous oxide abuse health education information.

Who is involved with the coalition?