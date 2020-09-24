Firefighters walk from Macomb Township to Grand Rapids to raise money for firefighters battling cancer

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Macomb Township firefighter, Joe Warne, set off on a 140 mile walk to Grand Rapids on Thursday.

“We said, ‘Hey, what’s a good way to raise awareness and we can walk across the state in full gear. Somebody might ask why we’re doing it,' and it kind of took off,” Warne said.

They started walking at 8 a.m., leaving from Macomb Township. The walk is expected to take them four days.

They said people can join them for a mile to experience the walk with them. When people do join the Walk for Red 140, they learn what it’s all for.

The walk is to help Michigan firefighters who are battling cancer. The first walk was held last year and raised $35,000. They have a goal of $50,000 this year.

If in the next four days you see firefighters walking, feel free to drop some cash in the bucket their holding. You can also click here to donate to the cause.

